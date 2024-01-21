We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cavaliers-Magic prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cavs defeated the Atlanta Hawks 116-95 in their last game on Saturday. Initially, it was 25-20 after the first quarter, with the Cavs building a small lead. But the Cavaliers started to pull away, first in the second quarter and then in the third quarter. Significantly, it was not a big night for Donovan Mitchell, who struggled to shoot. But Mitchell still led the Cavs with 18 points even though he shot 6 for 17 from the field, including missing all six attempts from beyond the arc. Additionally, Dean Wade had a good night, registering 17 points while shooting 6 for 7, including 5 for 6 from the three-point line.

Jarrett Allen added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Meanwhile, Max Strus had 13 points. Isaac Okoro came up with 12 points. Also, Sam Merill had 18 points off the bench, while George Niang had 14. The Cavaliers shot 50.6 percent from the field, including 37.2 percent from the triples. Moreover, they won the board battle 49-45 while also generating seven steals.

The Magic are coming off a game against the Miami Heat on Sunday. Yes, they will be playing on a back-to-back. But the Magic are also at home for both games, so it should only require a night of rest at home before doing it all over again.

The Cavaliers lead the head-to-head series 64-60. The teams played twice this season so far. First, the Cavaliers defeated the Magic 121-111 at home on December 6. The Magic returned the favor a few days later, defeating the Cavs 104-94. Ultimately, the Cavaliers are 7-3 in 10 games against the Magic. Moreover, they are 3-2 in the last five games at Amway Arena.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Cavaliers-Magic Odds

Cleveland Cavaliers: +1 (-110)

Moneyline: -104

Orlando Magic: -1 (-110)

Moneyline: -112

Over: 214.5 (-110)

Under: 214.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cavaliers vs. Magic

Time: 7:05 PM ET/4:05 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Cavaliers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Cavaliers will go into this game with a 21-17-2 mark against the spread. Additionally, they are 9-7 against the spread away from home. The Cavaliers are 9-7-1 against the spread away from home. Lastly, the Cavs have a rest advantage. They are 6-2 against the spread in those situations. Let's look at who is causing these numbers.

Mitchell is the man in Cleveland. So far, he continues to set the tone for the Cavs, where he is averaging 27.8 points per game. Mitchell has played well against the Magic, averaging 26.4 points per game. Furthermore, he has taken it to the next level this season, averaging 28.5 points over two games. But the Cavaliers are still shorthanded for a while. Sadly, they have been without Darius Garland and Evan Mobley while they have dealt with their respective injuries since the start of the season. Now, they might be without Caris LeVert, who did not play on Saturday.

The Cavaliers will probably need to rely more on Allen and Strus. Allen is averaging 14.8 points and 10.2 rebounds per game. Ultimately, he needs to do better against a Magic team for whom he has averaged 11 points and 8.6 rebounds over 16 contests in his career. Strus is averaging 12.9 points per game. Moreover, he has averaged 12 points over nine games against the Magic.

The Cavaliers will cover the spread if Mitchell has a near-perfect game against the Magic and shoots efficiently. Then, Allen and Strus need to support him with solid play.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Magic will be playing on no rest. Significantly, it has not hurt them that much, as they have been able to go 4-4 in these situations against the spread. But the Magic are still missing one of their better players.

Franz Wagner is still out, and the Magic do not know when he will return from an ankle injury. Despite that, they do have some other options that can help. Paolo Banchero is one of their main weapons. Therefore, they will need him to show up against the Cavs, a team he has averaged 26.6 points and 7.8 rebounds through five games against. Jalen Suggs needs to do more. So far, he has averaged 9.2 points per game in his career against the Cavs. Cole Anthony is inconsistent. However, he has averaged 12.9 points against the Cavaliers and is capable of sporting a big game.

The Magic will cover the spread if they can shoot efficiently from all over the court. Then, they need to force Mitchell to take bad shots.

Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick

The Cavaliers are playing better than the Magic right now. Yet, both teams are pretty banged up. Rest might be a factor also. Therefore, we are giving the Cavs the edge here. They cover the spread.

Final Cavaliers-Magic Prediction & Pick: Cleveland Cavaliers: +1 (-110)