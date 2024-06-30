The Los Angeles Dodgers 14-7 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday night will look like a blowout on the surface, but it was actually a tightly contested game that needed extra innings in order to determine a winner. A seven-run 11th inning helped get the Dodgers over the hump, and the guy who kickstarted that huge inning was none other than star catcher Will Smith.

With two runners on and no one out in the 11th, Smith lined a two-run double to center field that ended up being all LA needed to win this game. They ended up scoring five more times, though, to pick up a resounding victory over their National League West rival. After the win, Smith reflected on his latest big game, giving credit to the pitching staff for keeping them in the game throughout the night.

Will Smith continues to deliver in a big way for the Dodgers

When you play on a team with big name superstars such as Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, it's easy to get overlooked sometimes. That's what happens frequently to Smith, even though he is easily one of the best catchers in the MLB right now. His consistent production at the plate has helped the Dodgers navigate the handful of injuries they have picked up lately.

After earning his first All-Star honor last year, Smith seems set to follow it up with a second-straight appearance this year based on the big numbers he's currently putting up (.264 BA, 11 HR, 47 RBI, .797 OPS). He may not end up being the starter, with William Contreras of the Milwaukee Brewers likely set to get the honor, but you are an All-Star regardless of whether or not you are a starter.

Not only has Smith been raking at the plate, but he's also been a steadying presence behind the dish for Los Angeles' pitching staff. Being able to produce at the plate, while also calling a game behind the dish is something that cannot be taken for granted, and Smith continues to play an integral role on both sides of the ball for LA.

With a 52-32 record heading into play on Sunday, the Dodgers are comfortably pacing the NL West, but their recent injury woes have exposed some of their flaws. Smith has ensured that their lineup isn't viewed as a flaw, as he's played a leading role alongside Ohtani and Freddie Freeman when it comes to picking up some of the slack in the wake of Betts' absence due to a fractured left hand.

Smith opened the floodgates in this one against the Giants, and he will look to continue playing at a high level throughout the season for the Dodgers. He already has a World Series championship to his name after he was on the 2020 Dodgers team, but if they intend on delivering on their incredibly high expectations this season and winning another title, they are going to need Smith to keep on delivering, which is why it was great to see him do just that in his team's latest win.