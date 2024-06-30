The Toronto Maple Leafs are keeping a key player. The Leafs agreed to a four-year contract extension with Max Domi, per The Athletic. Domi's new contract pays him about $3.75 million annually.

The center played a big part in helping Toronto get to the Stanley Cup playoffs this past season. Toronto struggled in the postseason, losing to the Boston Bruins. Domi had four points in this year's playoffs for Toronto. He scored one goal and added three assists.

The Maple Leafs are making some changes this offseason, looking to rebuild their roster into a championship-caliber club. Toronto also traded with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, acquiring the negotiation rights with defenseman Chris Tanev.

Domi in Toronto

Domi has played just this one season in Toronto. He appeared in 80 games, working his way into the team's ice rotation quite nicely. He posted 47 points, including 38 assists. Domi also had a very strong plus-minus, with a +10 mark. It was his second best season in plus-minus in a long career going back to 2013.

Domi's first season in Toronto proved to be quite impactful. He was tied for fourth on the team in assists, and he also led the club in penalty minutes. Domi is clearly a passionate player who isn't afraid of anyone on the ice. He recorded 118 penalty minutes this past season, more than twice as many as the next Leaf in that category. Jake McCabe was second on the roster, with 56. Toronto was second in the NHL during the regular season in goals forced, outstripped only by the Colorado Avalanche. Domi was one of the reasons why that happened.

Domi has more than 400 career points. He has played with a large amount of clubs: Arizona, Chicago, Dallas, Montreal, Carolina, Columbus and now the Leafs. The center has 130 career goals. Domi has been much more of a distributor in his career than a primary scorer. He has far more assists per season than goals, and this past campaign was no different for him.

Leafs fans are certainly happy to keep Domi on the roster. The team however has some more work to do. Toronto is in negotiations with Tyler Bertuzzi on a new deal. Bertuzzi was fifth on the team in goals scored this past season, with 21. The two sides are working on a deal, per TSN.

The Leafs haven't won a Stanley Cup since the 1967 season, despite having 13 total championships. It's been way too long for Leafs fans since they won a league championship. The team certainly has the offense to compete for a title, but the defense has been lacking. Leafs management will focus on that area this offseason with roster management.

Domi is the son of the former Leaf Tie Domi, who was a fan favorite on the team several years ago.