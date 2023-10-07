Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and the Cleveland Cavaliers are currently participating in training camp to prepare for the upcoming season. Although Mitchell and Garland established themselves as a dynamic backcourt a year ago, the Cavs flamed out in the playoffs against the New York Knicks, setting the stage for a 2023-24 season filled with expectations and hopes of redemption.

So what were Mitchell and Garland asked about after practice?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, of course!

The rumored celebrity couple has been creating national headlines over the last several weeks, making its way all the way over to the Cavs' practice facility, where Mitchell and Garland both weighed in on the debate over whether or not Taylor Swift “made” Travis Kelce.

“Travis Kelce is a two-time champion, three-time Pro Bowler, but he's definitely boosting his followers and jersey sales for sure,” said Mitchell, per Kalan Hooks of ESPN. “She's definitely doing that.”

Darius Garland does not believe that Taylor Swift is responsible for any of Kelce's notoriety.

“No, she did not put Travis Kelce on the map,” said Garland. “He was a great football player before she was even thought about being in the picture, you know. … But [he] did a great job with them.”

For full transparency, the “reporters” who asked these questions were actually children with Kids Club Jr. Mitchell and Garland were both happy to play along.

As for the Cavs, their season tips off on October 25 against the Brooklyn Nets. That game, a road contest, is slated to begin at 7:30 PM ET.