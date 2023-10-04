The Cavs improved rapidly last season, but it wasn't exactly on the back of them shooting the house down. According to lead point guard Darius Garland, however, a few offseason additions may help to change that this season.

In 2022-23, the Cavs shot 36.7% from three, good for 12th in the league, but they were 24th for total shots taken from outside the arc. A front court consisting, for the most part, of Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro was never going to result in a high-volume outside shooting team, but the Cavs will next season have Max Strus and Georges Niang in the mix, and Garland expects that to significantly change the way this Cavs team plays.

I think that's the whole goal,” he said, “to try and get more threes up. Our main focus is taking care of the ball and getting good shots. Definitely try to play a little bit faster. Some turnovers are going to happen. We've got to just cut down the turnovers and shoot a little bit more threes, for sure.”

Darius Garland himself along with Mitchell will play a significant role in that – they shot 41.0% and 38.6% respectively from downtown – but so too will their new additions. Max Strus has proven himself to be a lethal long-range shooter at times during his relatively short NBA career to date, and though he only hit on 35% of his three-point attempts last season, he's capable of much more – as evidenced by the 41% he shot the season prior.

Niang, meanwhile, is a deadeye. He's connected on at least 40% of his three-point attempts for a huge five consecutive seasons, which basically constitutes every season in which he's played with any sort of consistency in the NBA.

With those two joining the fray, the Cavaliers will have another string to their bow as they attempt to go further than the first round playoff appearance they managed last season. Good defensive and outside shooting is the cornerstone of many good teams in the modern-day NBA – the former of those they've well and truly demonstrated they're capable of, and if their offseason additions are anything to go by, they're well on the way to ticking off the latter, too.