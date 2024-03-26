On March 26, 2014, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks played a regular-season game at the Staples Center. Nick Young launched a three-pointer that he thought would be a make and prematurely turned his back to the rim to celebrate. The ball hilariously rolled around the rim and bounced out, setting the table for years of gifs and memes on social media. It is a popular reaction to posts and events that miss the mark.
Nick Young, 10 years later
10 years ago today, Nick Young thought his 3-point shot was money 😅
Best premature celebration ever?pic.twitter.com/hXE4d1bQt8
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2024
Young was in his first season with the Lakers when the infamous meme was born. He played four seasons with the Lakers, averaging 13.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, and an assist per game. Young's best season of his career was during the 2013-14 season, which makes the meme even funnier. Young's confidence was at an all-time high when he launched that shot, and to see it all come crashing down in real time is the type of moment social media loves. He ended up being eighth in voting for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year.
Young's career hit a lull after that season, but he went to Golden State in the 2017-18 season and played 17.4 minutes per game. He missed just two games and averaged 7.3 points per game. Young hadn't made the playoffs since 2011-12 with the Clippers. He returned to the postseason with the Warriors and started two games, averaging 10.3 minutes. He went on to win his first and only NBA championship, but you can be sure he didn't even think about celebrating until the final whistle blew.
Young played one more season, but that was the end of his NBA career. He attempted to make a comeback with the Macau Black Bears in The Asian Tournament in September 2023, but the tournament was later canceled. The near-return must have scratched Young's basketball itch. He also made a pitch to be brought into the Detroit Pistons during their record-breaking losing streak.
Nick Young's reaction meme
Nick Young's missed shot is memorable and hilarious, but it may not be the most well-known Nick Young reaction meme. In October 2014, Young uploaded a YouTube video of his day-to-day life with a personal assistant. A screenshot of the video began making the rounds on the internet, showing Young with a confused look.
Young hilariously chronicles how he accidentally became a meme in the video above with BuzzFeed. Young's mother was in the video, and she called Young out for his antics when he was a youth. He gives his mother a look that while funny, he could never have guessed that it would still be making the rounds on social media in 2024.
Nick Young had a successful basketball career, but he may not be known for his statistics or accolades. However, he will be one of the most-remembered athletes of this generation for as long as people find memes and gifs as a form of comedy. Chances are, Young's legacy may live on forever.