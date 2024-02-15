Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who is a veteran in the world of love, had some Valentine's Day advice for Celtics guard Derrick White.

Gregg Popovich has evolved from Derrick White's coach on the court to one of his coaches in life. On Valentine's Day, even though White hasn't been a member of the San Antonio Spurs for nearly two and a half seasons now after the Boston Celtics traded for him in 2022, the veteran head coach gave his former pupil a piece of advice that any lover around the world can take amid this season of love.

According to the Celtics guard, Popovich's advice is simple enough: just be a good person and show your loved ones how much they really mean to you, which is a lost art in this day and age.

“Pop used to always say that you shouldn't just do something on Valentine's Day. Which I was like, makes sense. But just be a good guy,” White said, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

Now, what does it take to be a good guy? Does it mean splurging on gifts? Does it entail catering to the loved language of the person you're trying to show your love for? But for Gregg Popovich, his advice for the Celtics guard, once again, was simple: flowers are good, and people like receiving flowers. So even if buying flowers is one of the most cliched parts of Valentine's Day, Derrick White is following this advice.

“Buy some flowers. I'm not a flowers guy personally, so don't ask my wife. But people like flowers. So buy 'em,” White added.

Gregg Popovich knows how important it is to show love to one's partner, for time is short and no one knows for how much more time exactly we'll get to spend with them. Popovich's wife passed away in 2018, and it's safe to say that the Spurs head coach is missing his partner dearly.

Meanwhile, for Derrick White, he is currently married to Hannah Schneider, and the pair have two children named Hendrix James and Daxton. But even for married couples, the romance must never stop. Good on the Celtics guard for taking Popovich's advice to heart, especially when Popovich was married for 42 years — a good example of how to maintain a fruitful relationship with one's partner through the years.