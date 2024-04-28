The Colorado football team had their spring game on Saturday, and fans got their first look at what the Buffaloes will look like in the 2024 season. There is still a long offseason ahead of us, but spring football shows us that we're getting closer to the season. It was an exciting day for Colorado as they got to put their team on display, and it was an exciting day for running back Charlie Offerdahl as he was put on scholarship after the game by Deion Sanders.
Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders spoke to the team after the game and said that running back Charlie Offerdahl was the spring player of the year. He didn't suit up for the spring game because of an injury, but that didn't matter. Sanders started the speech out with that, and he ended it by putting Offerdahl on scholarship.
“Tell you what, there's a young man that's been working his butt off, and they tell me that he is the spring player of the spring,” Deion Sanders said to the team. “Even though he's hurt, he's there. Come up here Charlie [Offerdahl]. He has won our first ever spring player of the year. … Let me tell you something, I'm not satisfied because I want it all, right? I'm that kind of guy. Aren't y'all that kind of young men that want it all? Forget the darn spring player of the year, what about a scholarship?”
Sanders was emotional in the video after the special moment. Charlie Offerdahl has not played much in his career at Colorado so far. He played two seasons with the Buffaloes and he has racked up 161 total yards. He rushed for 150 yards on 37 carries during his freshman year in 2022, but he had just two carries for 11 yards in 2023. He was recently promoted to second team, however, and he is now on scholarship. If he can stay healthy, he should get more touches during the 2024 season.
Colorado football has a big season upcoming
The 2024 season is a huge one for Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team. Sanders brought a lot of positives to the program last season, but there weren't a lot of positives on the football field after the first few weeks. Social media following and ticket sales went up drastically, but their finishing spot in the Pac-12 did not after a 1-8 conference record that was good for last place.
Still, there is reason for Colorado fans to be optimistic about the future, and the next step for them is getting to a bowl game. After the spring game, Sanders gave a shoutout to 99-year-old Buffaloes fan Peggy Coppom, and he said that his team's goal is going to get to a bowl game for her.
“God bless all of you,” Sanders said, according to an article from USA Today. “I would be remiss not to start our season out … without acknowledging the beautiful Miss Peggy. Were you at girl? Where’s Peggy? Peggy, wherever you are, we love you. We appreciate you and our goal is we’re gonna get you to a bowl game lady.”
We'll see if Sanders and the Colorado football team can achieve that goal. That would certainly be a step in the right direction for this team.