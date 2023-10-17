Celtics guard Derrick White hasn't been in Boston for long, but he's already made a name for himself.

The 29-year-old was moved to the C's ahead of the trade deadline in 2022, and since then, he's made the NBA All-Defensive Second Team and firmly established himself as a two-way player.

For his work, the front office could extend White before October 23rd and pay him up to $123 million over four years. Although White isn't heavily involved in his own contract talks, he made it clear that he enjoys being in Beantown, per NBC Sports Boston.

“I love it here. It's great being here, being a Celtic,” he said. “That'll never change, whether I sign before the season or not … I'm still excited for the season to be here.”

Whether White agrees to an extension or not, he'll be under contract with the Celtics during the upcoming 2023-24 season. With former Celtics guard Marcus Smart gone, White will have an important role as either a starter or a likely sixth man backing up two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday.

White, who averaged 12.4 points per game last season, could start on most NBA squads. However, he seems flexible when starting or coming off the bench, as he did both in the 2022-23 regular season and playoffs.

Although White was recently snubbed from ESPN's top 100 list, he's someone to watch for during the 2023-24 campaign. The Colorado native played in all 82 games for the Celtics last season, and the Green Team will certainly need that durability again to be at their best.