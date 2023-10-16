After a rather disappointing finish to their 2022-23 season, the Boston Celtics are gearing up for another shot at the title. A loss to the Miami Heat in the Conference Finals led to a retooling for Boston. Amidst the changes made within the team, one key role player remains: Derrick White.

White, who was acquired by the Celtics in 2022, became an integral part of the team's success last season. The former San Antonio Spurs guard provided solid scoring and playmaking from the guard position. Now, Boston is in talks with Derrick White with regards to a contract extension, per Adam Himmelsbach. However, both sides aren't close to a deal yet.

“Derrick White and the Boston Celtics have been talking about a contract extension. Talks are ongoing, but nothing appears to be on the immediate horizon. Both sides have an October 23 deadline to reach an agreement on extending White's deal.”

White currently has two years left on his current deal. The Celtics could choose to extend the guard during this offseason or wait until the following offseason before he hits free agency. Considering White's production with Boston, it would be unwise to even let him go.

A big reason why the Celtics were willing to trade Smart and Malcolm Brodgon was Derrick White's emergence. The ex-Spurs guard excelled as an off the bench guy, but his production increased proportionally with more responsibilities given to him. With Jrue Holiday's arrival, White is expected to still be the sixth man, or the fifth starter depending on Joe Mazzulla's decisions.

While the core of the Celtics still remains (Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum), the rest of their supporting cast looks different. Gone are Smart, Brogdon, Robert Williams III, and Grant Williams. In their stead are Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. Will these moves finally put Boston over the proverbial hump?