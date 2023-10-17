The way with which analysts evaluate an NBA player's impact has changed over the years, and deservedly so. Gone are the days where inefficient volume scoring was valued in such an outsized manner. These days, players who nail the little things and do the dirty work that helps grease the wheels when it comes to contending get the flowers they rightfully deserve, with Boston Celtics guard Derrick White being the latest recipient of such praise after Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell outright declared that White is his inspiration when it comes to becoming a more impactful player on the defensive end.

White, of course, figures to be a key piece for the Celtics even after acquiring Jrue Holiday. He can guard multiple positions, he's able to nail open threes, and most importantly, he's such an unselfish team player who is willing to step aside and let his more offensively-gifted teammates cook. Given Russell's role as more of a support player in the Lakers roster due to the presence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, it's not a surprise at all that D-Lo is looking at White as someone to emulate.

Even then, the Celtics guard was swept off his feet when he heard of the way D'Angelo Russell spoke of him.

“I woke up to it and I was shocked, really. Obviously D-Lo’s an All-Star, has done a lot of great things in this league, a highly talented player. So it’s cool to get recognized like that, especially by a guy who’s done so much in the league like he has,” White said, per Jovan Buha and Jay King of The Athletic.

Derrick White is slowly becoming a paragon of what it takes to be a winning basketball player, so it shouldn't be too long until more players give him his due praise in this respect. The Celtics became more comfortable trading away some of their key guys, including Marcus Smart, because of how much they believe in White's capacity to fill whatever need the team may have.

D'Angelo Russell, meanwhile, struggled on defense during the Lakers' Western Conference Finals matchup against the Denver Nuggets, leading to his eventual benching. Russell now knows that for him to stay on the court, he'll have to channel his inner Derrick White, even if their play styles are wildly different.