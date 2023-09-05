The Boston Celtics are one of the most proud and successful franchises in the history of the National Basketball Association. The Celtics once became the home franchise for Atlanta Hawks and NBA basketball legend Dominique Wilkins who described his time in Beantown recently on a famous online talk show.

Wilkins was not a key player on any of the top 10 best teams in Celtics history. Wilkins averaged 17.8 points and over 5 rebounds for the Celtics during his lone season with the team. The Celtics have been busy revamping their team this offseason, during which a Damian Lillard trade package was rumored.

The question of whether the city of Boston is a plus-free agent destination or not has been bandied about by numerous analysts who have been plugged into the NBA free agent scene. According to Wilkins, who played for the Celtics in 1994-1995, Boston is a great place to live, play and compete.

His take was shared on the DJVlad show recently, in a series of comments that surprised fans of Bill Russell. The Celtics legend Russell once referred to the city as a “flea market of racism,” while fans commended him for standing up to it.

Russell won 11 championships with the Celtics and passed away in July 2022.

According to Wilkins, he did not experience racism in the city of Boston during his time both with the team and after he left them.

Dominque Wilkins says he never experienced any racism in Boston “I lived in Boston 5 years after I retired. I really liked it a lot. I lived out in the suburbs in a place called Dover, Mass. out near Wellesley, and I was treated very well. So for me, I didn’t see any of that… pic.twitter.com/xSO06d1jHL — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 4, 2023

The Celtics are currently coached by Joe Mazzulla and are hoping to retool after a disappointing postseason loss to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and the Miami Heat.

Some fans were surprised to hear Wilkins' comments because of what Russell experienced in Boston during his time with the team.

“Ask Bill Russell,” one fan said in response to Wilkins' comments on the Boston Celtics, the city and racism.

“Ask Bill Russell if Dominique experienced racism in Boston? Why?” another fan mused in the comments section on X.

“There is racism in Boston,” another fan said.

Still another fan disagreed with the Russell fans who seemed to question Wilkins' views on the city, home to the Celtics since 1946 and site of 17 NBA titles.

“There is no racism here,” they said.