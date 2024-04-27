While the new DC Universe won't hit theaters until July 2025 with Superman, DC Studios and its heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have made it clear they have some big plans for the new shared cinematic universe. The first chapter of this shared universe already has other major theatrical releases planned, but a new report suggests the studio may be looking to bring an offshoot of DC's iconic Justice League to the universe fairly soon as well.
The report comes from alleged insider MyTimeToShineH on X, via ComicBookMovie, claims that DC Studios is already in early stages of development for a Justice League International feature film.
No direct confirmation has been provided, though a Justice League International film has been hinted to already between Gunn's own fandom and various castings for 2025's Superman.
Gunn has previously teased the possibility of doing something with the lesser-known version of the Justice League, stating his own love for the team in multiple interviews in the past. He also shared an image of the team on Instagram in February, adding more fuel to the proverbial fire.
Additionally, Superman is set to feature multiple characters who have been part of the Justice League International at one point or another during their respective comic book tenures. Metamorpho, Maxwell Lord, Hawkgirl, and Guy Gardner Green Lantern are all slated to appear in Superman, possibly hinting at the team's future within the DCU.
Superman, himself, as even served on the team at various points during his comic book tenure, helping to serve as a bridge between the original Justice League and the offshoot team alongside Wonder Woman and Batman.
Other members such as Booster Gold and Blue Beetle are also confirmed to be part of the DCU, with the former starring in his own Max series.
A New Type of Justice League
The JLI made its comic debut in 1987 and was largely comprised of characters either acquired from other comic publications or who were relatively newer creations at the time. The team originally served as the new lineup for the proper Justice League in the wake of the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event in 1986, with many longtime members such as Superman and The Flash unavailable due to their own respective reboots.
Batman and Martian Manhunter were the only characters from the original Justice League who helped bridge the original team into this new lineup.
The team was renamed shortly into its run as the team was more active internationally than the original Justice League, which had kept its activities largely limited to the U.S. It would go on to add multiple, lesser-known characters to its ranks as a way to highlight them in a larger publication.
The JLI's last major comic run came in 2011 and 2012 as part of the New 52 relaunch born out of the Flashpoint crossover event rebooting DC's comic universe. Formed as a United Nations-backed iteration of the team, it was one of three versions of the Justice League active at the time alongside the core Justice League and the Amanda Waller-backed Justice League of America.