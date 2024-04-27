Kanye West, also known as Ye, has long been a pivotal figure in the music industry, not just for his own hits but also for his collaborations with other artists. From executive producing albums for Teyana Taylor and Nas to his iconic joint projects with JAY-Z and Kid Cudi, Kanye’s influence is widespread. Pusha T, one of Ye's frequent collaborators, recently shed light on why so many artists are eager to work with Kanye, per Rapup.
The Allure of Working with Ye
In a recent interview with Complex, Pusha T highlighted the benefits that come with collaborating with Kanye West. According to Pusha, the visibility that artists gain by associating with Ye is unparalleled. “I believe that there’s a level of visibility that comes along with being next to somebody like Ye,” he explained, emphasizing the broad exposure artists receive.
Beyond the spotlight, Pusha T appreciates the high level of musicality and genius-level production that Kanye brings to any project. “At the end of the day, it’s a level of musicality and genius-level production that comes along with being next to him,” Pusha added. This blend of visibility and quality is what attracts many to Kanye’s camp, looking for a touch of his creative genius to elevate their own work.
For Pusha T, the relationship is also about making music that resonates with both of them. “It’s all about the music for me and just making music at a certain level. I’ve been in this game a long time, so it’s about a certain type of Hip Hop that I want to make. And truthfully, Ye definitely knows what I like to make, and I only want to be a part of things that I want to do,” he stated. This shared musical vision fosters a productive working relationship between the two artists.
Kanye's Continuing Influence and Relationships
Despite not participating in Ye and Ty Dolla Sign's forthcoming “VULTURES” installments, Pusha T remains supportive of Kanye's endeavors, praising the track “CARNIVAL” from the project. Kanye's ability to gather impressive lineups, as seen in the “VULTURES 1,” which topped the Billboard 200 chart, underscores his ongoing relevance and influence in the music industry.
Kanye’s relationships with his collaborators often extend beyond the professional. In a candid revelation on The Download podcast with Justin Laboy, Kanye discussed his relationship with Pusha T. “I just spoke with Pusha the other day. It was good to talk to him. It was the first time talking to him in a couple months. We made good music together,” Ye shared, indicating a bond that withstands both personal and professional ups and downs.
The conversation also touched on Ye’s expectations of support during his personal trials, such as his divorce and custody battle with Kim Kardashian. Kanye reflected on his initial feelings of betrayal when he felt collaborators did not support him as he had supported them. “I thought that somehow because I made beats and made music for somebody that when I couldn’t see my children, these people would use their platform. ‘Cause I used my platform on their behalf,” he said, later realizing, “Now I realize no one owes me anything […] If you depend on somebody who is not giving you what you need, you’re the one that’s in the wrong.”
This introspection and the ongoing high-profile collaborations highlight Kanye West's complex but undeniably influential role in the music industry, as seen through the eyes of collaborators like Pusha T.