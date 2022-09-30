On Friday, ESPN’s senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski dropped a bombshell about Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka’s “crude” behavior toward a female subordinate. Apparently, this transpired even before his illicit affair with the female staffer, and it was also a major consideration in the team’s decision to slap him with a year-long suspension.

In that same report Woj also hinted that at this point, it would not be surprising if Udoka ends up parting ways with the Celtics. For starters, Woj’s sources state that Udoka is currently facing a “difficult pathway back to his reinstatement” as the team’s head coach. Simply put, there’s no guarantee that the 45-year-old returns as the team’s top shot-caller once he serves out his lengthy suspension.

Moreover, Woj also reports that the Celtics are open to the possibility of Udoka looking for employment elsewhere:

At a news conference last week, Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said the suspension — which extends through June 30, 2023 — was a product of multiple violations of team policies, and sources told ESPN the Celtics won’t stand in Udoka’s way should he have the chance to become a coaching candidate elsewhere. There are teams that have tried to gather a preliminary understanding of the full explanation for Udoka’s suspension in preparation for possibly evaluating him for future coaching employment, sources told ESPN.

What’s even more intriguing here is the fact that opposing teams have already shown interest in hiring Udoka. This does not come as a shock at all despite the fact that the now-controversial coach is currently embroiled in a full-blown scandal. Ime Udoka is still one of the best young head coaches out there, and more than a few teams out there would be willing to get them on their bench if Boston won’t have him.