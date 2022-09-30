There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Boston Celtics’ decision to slap Ime Udoka with a season-long suspension for having an affair with a female staffer. This development turned out to be a very polarizing issue, with fans and pundits alike taking opposing views with regard to the severity of the punishment.

As it turns out, however, there’s more to this than what’s on the surface. NBA guru Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that apart from having an illicit affair, Udoka also exhibited inappropriate behavior toward a female employee even before the aforementioned affair:

The independent law firm probe into Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka found that he used crude language in his dialogue with a female subordinate prior to the start of an improper workplace relationship with the woman, an element that significantly factored into the severity of his one-year suspension, sources told ESPN.

The report also states that the manner by which Udoka spoke with the woman was “especially concerning coming from a workplace superior.”

This development sheds more light on what has become a full-blown NBA scandal. As it turns out, it wasn’t just the affair that got Udoka suspended. It is also probably safe to assume that Udoka’s inappropriate actions were witnessed by other members of the organization — something that may have been uncovered by the team-commissioned investigation.

At this point, it remains to be seen if Ime Udoka will be reinstated as the Boston Celtics’ head coach once he returns from his year-long suspension.