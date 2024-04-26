David Tepper is making news for the wrong reasons yet again. The Carolina Panthers owner, who was fined $300 thousand for throwing a drink from his private box onto some fans in an outburst last season, is still eager to express himself. Before the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he could not resist entering a restaurant that was implicitly criticizing him.
The establishment is displaying a sign that reads “PLEASE LET THE COACH & GM PICK THIS YEAR,” per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov (originally WBTV News). The public's displeasure with Tepper is becoming louder by the month, especially following a disastrous 2023-24 season, so the hedge fund billionaire should not be overly surprised by such pleas.
Nevertheless, Tepper and his associate or friend confronted two employees and had a particularity striking exchange with one of them. He removes a man's hat, which some people on X believe is embroidered with a Philadelphia Eagles logo, says a few words and then returns the cap back to its owner. Tepper also inquires about the sign.
It is unclear what is said between the individuals, but the Panthers boss shakes the man's hand and seemingly leaves on good terms.
The manager claims that Tepper “was not upset.” Dr. John Kennedy probably said the same thing after Tony Soprano and henchman Furio Giunta knocked off his hat and intimidated him during his round of golf. David Tepper is obviously not a mob boss, but he wields a great deal of power.
Though, considering his demeanor by the end of the interaction, one can assume and hope that he will not be addressing the matter any further.
Panthers fans want things to change in a hurry
Fans do not want the owner of their beloved franchise to draw this sort of attention. This type of action is generally reserved for the most sensitive men in charge, like James Dolan of the New York Knicks, who bans his most ardent critics from stepping foot in Madison Square Garden.
Tepper is not at that level, at least not right now. His passion for the Panthers is evident, but the decisions he has made since purchasing the team in 2018 are losing him support from the fan base.
Carolina residents should be happy to see the front office take a more aggressive approach this offseason, which includes trading into the first round to select star wide receiver Xavier Legette with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Maybe this restaurant owner is feeling a bit more optimistic about the direction the franchises is heading towards going into the 2024-25 campaign.
And hopefully, they will not find a “for sale” sign plastered in front of their business any time soon.