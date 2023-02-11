The Boston Celtics did not get a Kevin Durant or a Kyrie Irving during the frenetic NBA trade deadline. They did, however, acquire Mike Muscala from the Oklahoma City Thunder as a bit of an under-the-radar deal amid the craziness of the past couple of days.

If you think about it, the Celtics don’t really need a blockbuster deal right now. They are the top team in the NBA and they are clearly confident in the ability of this current group. What they needed was some help around the edges, and this is exactly why they decided to trade for a guy like Mike Muscala.

“When people described Mike … they always talked about the way he approached his work, the way he was as a teammate, the way he competed to win,” Celtics president Brad Stevens said, via Souichi Terada of Mass Live. “That was the most important thing. Anybody that played with him would tell you they love playing with him, which, an alarm goes off in your head. That’s a person you want to have around.”

Jayson Tatum is going to love this. Muscala isn’t going to drop 30 points on any given night, but he should have no problem fitting in with his new team — not to mention the skillset that the 6-foot-10 big man brings to the table.

The Celtics didn’t give up much to get Muscala. They parted ways with Justin Jackson and two future second-round picks, and it is clear that the team is very happy with the Muscala deal. According to Stevens, he already envisions Mike’s role in the rotation alongside Tatum and the rest of the squad:

“In the last couple years, we’ve been good when we played big,” Stevens said. “He’s versatile enough to do some things defensively, but he’s also obviously super-skilled and makes the right play, ball doesn’t stick in his hands very long, all that stuff.”

At this point, however, don’t expect heavy minutes from Mike Muscala. Brad Stevens has already set the expectations for the 31-year-old veteran, and it seems that Muscala will have no issues with the same:

“I think we’ve got 13 players that can play and impact each other in a really good way, but we also have a bunch of guys that don’t need to do it every night,” Stevens said. “So that ability to play but not have to need to play is a big deal, and I think that’s what we need to have as a team. It’s not about an individual. This is a goal and I think Mike understands that and our other players understand it.”