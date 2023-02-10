There’s no denying that the Phoenix Suns sent shockwaves throughout the NBA after successfully trading for Kevin Durant before the NBA trade deadline expired last Thursday. Even the Dallas Mavericks, who themselves came up with a landscape-shifting deal when they brought in Kyrie Irving, were shocked to hear about the KD news. Luka Doncic himself admitted that he did not see this coming and that this trade has made their Western Conference rivals a lot more dangerous.

As a matter of fact, Doncic believes that the Suns now possess the best odds to come out of the West this season:

“Oh, I was surprised. Big move. Probably the favorite in the West, right?” Doncic said, via Mavs beat reporter Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News.

Luka wasn’t shy about sharing his honest thoughts about Phoenix’s Kevin Durant coup. After all, it’s the type of move that could not only lead to the Suns winning a title but also, has the potential to change the landscape of the entire league for years to come.

Despite his admiration for the Suns, however, Luka Doncic remains confident in his Mavs. He’s just letting the experts decide how they feel Dallas is going to fare in the West now that Kyrie is in the picture:

“Ask the people that do the rankings,” Luka said.

Don’t sleep on the Mavs. The Suns may be the favorites, but there’s no denying that Dallas has a legitimate shot of going all the way this season. Doncic seems to think so:

“Yeah, for sure. That’s what I think every season,” he said.