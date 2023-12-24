He was not happy, then he was.

Boston Celtics fans almost had a nightmare before Christmas Eve. Jayson Tatum would see his ankle injury aggravated when they went up against the Los Angeles Clippers. It prompted Joe Mazzulla to make a tough choice and bench him for a while. But, it did not seem to affect the superstar as he got back on the floor to deliver a message to the Paul George-led squad. He unveiled how the process went after he rolled his ankle, via Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

“This is some bulls****. But it was taped up well and it was just a small tweak, so I was able to keep playing and I felt fine after that,” the Celtics star declared.

It did look like he was alright. Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 30 points along with five rebounds to round out the night. Jaylen Brown also delivered 24 points of his own. Jrue Holiday was the third member of the Celtics to notch 20 points. This along with his seven dimes and six cleaned-up boards prove how deep this squad is.

Joe Mazzulla also saw the break out of Neemias Queta once again. He notched a monster double-double with 14 rebounds alongside 12 assists to finish the Clippers off. Paul George and his squad looked lost against the Celtics. They may have been hoping that Tatum would be bothered by the injury but that did not happen. Instead, the Celtics star turned the jets on, torched them, and sent them back to the loss column as they await a Christmas miracle.