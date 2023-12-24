Derrick White is HIM!

Every player in the Boston Celtics' regular starting lineup was at one point an All-Star, except guard Derrick White. However, White has looked like a star in past weeks, and he just made franchise history on Saturday afternoon.

During a blowout 145-108 win over the Los Angeles Clippers, White had 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks. With those three swats, White became the first Celtics guard to ever have three blocks in four consecutive games, per NBC Sports Boston statistician Dick Lipe. No other Celtic has accomplished that since center Robert Williams III in 2021.

It's also worth noting that Williams is 6-foot-9 and a conventional big man, while White is just 6-foot-4. Although the Colorado native doesn't look like the stereotypical shot-blocker, White had a career-high 76 blocks last season and could break that personal best soon.

Additionally, in the last four games, White's 12 blocks are the third-most in the entire league, per Celtics play-by-play announcer Sean Grande. Centers Chet Holmgren and Nic Claxton are the only players to have more in that span.

Defense aside, White is making a strong All-Star case on the other end of the floor as well. He's averaging a career-high 16.5 points and four rebounds per game. The 29-year-old is doing it efficiently too, shooting 42.9 percent from deep and 49.2 percent from the field.

Whether or not Derrick White earns his first All-Star nod in February remains to be seen, but as of now, he's been one of the best two-way guards in the NBA. He'll look to continue his fantastic season on Christmas Day when the Celtics (22-6) take on the rival Los Angeles Lakers (15-14) at 5 P.M. EST.