By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Boston Celtics are dominating the NBA scene today. After falling short in the NBA Finals last season, the men in green have come back stronger than ever before. They currently are on top of the NBA with a 21-5 record. Now, JJ Redick revealed that he almost joined this same Celtics team… but in a different way than you’d expect.

In his interview with Celtics guard Derrick White on his podcast, JJ Redick talked about how he almost signed to be part of Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff. The sweet-shooting guard said that the new Boston head coach talked him about potentially joining his new staff.

JJ Redick was offered a coach position in Joe Mazzulla coaching staff (via @OldManAndThree, @jj_redick). pic.twitter.com/pdAKx4m8Hg — Alejandro Gaitán (@alejandroggo) December 8, 2022

Redick on the Celtics’ coaching staff would certainly be interesting. Perhaps he could’ve added more complexities to an already white-hot Boston offense. It certainly wouldn’t have hurt to have a former player give his input on this young team. We’re sure that the players would appreciate the veteran savvy that JJ Redick brings to the table.

Still, the Celtics are doing just fine this season. In fact, they are quite possibly the best team in the league right now. Their defense, even without Robert Williams, is still as suffocating as ever. The biggest improvement, though, is with their offense. Jayson Tatum is playing like an MVP candidate this season, and is a key component to their offensive and defensive prowess this year.

As for JJ Redick, he’s been doing just fine even if he didn’t take the Celtics role. The former Clippers gunner has now been focused on his podcast, which often features current and former NBA players.