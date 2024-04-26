Kansas basketball fans have been wondering whether or not they will see Hunter Dickinson back in Lawrence next season, and he finally made a decision on Friday. Dickinson will be back with the Jayhawks next year, and he announced his decision in a perfect Twitter exchange with Kansas head coach Bill Self.
“Hey @H_Dickinson24, have you made a decision yet?” Bill Self said in a tweet. “Everybody wants to know what you’re thinking.”
When people saw that, it was clear what was coming next.
“Yeah you’re right coach,” Hunter Dickinson said in response to the tweet. “I guess it’s time to tell everyone I’m coming back! Rock Chalk!”
Dickinson is back, and Kansas basketball will once again have a loaded roster next season. The Jayhawks had high expectations for this past season when Dickinson originally announced that he was transferring there, but after starting the season ranked #1 in the country, the year was a bit of a disappointment.
Kansas basketball had their worst Big 12 season in a long time and they ended up going to the NCAA Tournament as a four seed. That would be a win for a lot of teams, but not for Kansas, especially with how good they were supposed to be. They did suffer some tough injuries, but it was still a disappointing year.
Hunter Dickinson had a good year, though, as he finished the season averaging 17.9 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 1.4 blocks per game and 2.3 APG. Dickinson has been good in all four years of his college career, and he should be able to put up big numbers in year number five as well.
Kansas will once again come into the season with a lot of hype
Expectations are going to be through the roof once again for this Kansas basketball team. Getting Dickinson back is huge, and they also just landed one of top players in the transfer portal as well as AJ Storr is coming to play for the Jayhawks.
Kansas also has some talented freshman coming in for the 2024 season via their recruiting class. All in all, the Jayhawks have a loaded roster for next year.
After Kansas was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament this season, Bill Self admitted that he had been thinking about next year's team down the stretch of this season. He has a ton of talent to work with, and the Jayhawks should be one of the top teams in college basketball if they can stay healthy.