Team USA is going to be massively full of talent for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker have all expressed some level of interest in suiting up for the red, white, and blue. But, the team would need a two-way guard with immense talent in hounding opposing ballhandlers. This is where a certain teammate of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics comes in. Jrue Holiday has been reportedly getting aggressively pursued by the USA basketball program. He unveiled the truth and his level of willingness to play for the country in his latest statement, via Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports.

“Oh? Well, I haven’t heard anything yet,” Jrue Holiday said regarding the rumors of Team USA trying to get his commitment for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Celtics star was part of the elite squad that had won the 2020 Olympic gold medal. There, he showed how lethal of a presence he was on both sides of the floor. He notched 11.8 points per game on a 48.3% clip from all three levels of scoring. His ability to facilitate was also rewarded with 3.8 assists on average. Lastly, his all-around performance had him grabbing 4.8 boards on a nightly basis.

The prospect of donning the iconic jerseys possibly along with some of his Celtics teammates do not scare Holiday. “Why not? I’d like to see what we could do out there,” were the words that came out of his mouth regarding another stint in representing the country.

