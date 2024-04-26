Fresh off the heels of his latest Nike KD 16 release, Kevin Durant has been spotted rocking his newest Nike KD 17 throughout the NBA Playoffs for the Phoenix Suns. While the Suns are down 0-2 in the series, Durant has been looking fresh in an all-black version of his newest signature sneaker. Just recently, it was announced that KD and Nike will be releasing a three-shoe series that merges his passion of basketball for his love of music. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
Photos emerged of the upcoming Nike KD 17, the newest installment in Kevin Durant's storied line with Nike. First appearing in a “sunset” colorway, we've seen Durant tease different iterations throughout the season and playoffs. This next series will come as a collaboration with Metro Boomin, The Alchemist, and Bink!, three of the biggest producers in hip-hop today. The “Producer Pack” will feature three unique colorways tied into the artists' personalities and visions. Often featured behind the scenes of the most popular music we hear, these producers will get their shine in the lime light via Kevin Durant's newest creations.
The Metro Boomin x Nike KD 17 pair features a black base with a tie-dye purple and pink upper. The Boomin logos on the tongue match the outsoles in soft purple and the white Nike Swooshes stand out. The sockliner and heel will be done with premium grey detailing and the shoes take on a psychedelic look with a clean balance of colors throughout. Metro Boomin has produced hits for the likes of Migos, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, and countless others, making him a constant listen in Durant's music rotation.
The Metro Boomin “Producer Pack” Nike KD 17 is set to release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers on June 17, 2024. The shoes will come with a price tag of $160, uniform with the rest of the pack and should come in full sizing. Expect this to be a hyped drop so don't sleep on your chance to grab a pair.
The Alchemist x Nike KD 17 will feature a much brighter color palette and takes inspiration from the running shoes of the 90's, including Nike Air Maxes. The uppers feature a gradient fade to a plum purple color with hits of light volt green throughout the Nike Swooshes and eyelets. The cream midsole and sockliner ties the shoe together and the final detail is the producer's “ALC Records” label on the tongue. The Alchemist has been in the hip-hop game since the early 90's and stays producing some of the best records in music today, including expansive projects with Action Bronson, Benny The Butcher, and Freddie Gibbs. If you ask me, these are definitely the cleanest shoes in the pack.
This “Producer Pack” Nike KD 17 is set to release on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers on June 17, 2024. The shoes will come with a price tag of $160, uniform with the rest of the pack and should come in full sizing.
The Bink! x Nike KD 17 was the last pair to be released and takes a more earth-toned approach from the other two pairs. This pair will also feature a number of premium textured materials throughout the upper, combining shades of tan, beige, brown, green, and orange. The uppers are done in light tan and feature green waves in the detailing. The shoes also feature a speckled midsole, vibrant yellow Nike Swooshes, and orange throughout the laces and sockliner. Bink!'s signature and logo are seen stitched along the heels and the word “HUMBLE” is featured on the bottom of the soles. Bink! has been an OG in the producing game and has left his mark on some of the biggest names in rap, including Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Missy Elliott.
The “Producer Pack” Nike KD will be available on Nike SNKRS app and select Nike retailers on June 17, 2024. The shoes will come with a retail tag of $160 and are expected to be very limited in nature, so be sure to keep up with updates and grab your pair!
What do you think of the upcoming Nike KD 17 “Producer Pack?” Which pair is your favorite?