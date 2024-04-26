The first round of the NFL Draft was on Thursday night, and the Penn State football team had a good showing as they had two picks in the first round. The Nittany Lions were dominant at the line of scrimmage last season and edge rusher Chop Robinson and offensive lineman Olu Fashanu were their two guys that went in the first round.
Olu Fashanu was the first one off the board from the Penn State football team as he was taken 11th overall by the New York Jets. Fashanu had a terrific career with the Nittany Lions as he played in 29 games and he allowed just one sack in that time. He was named MVP of the team for the 2023 season. The Jets are getting a stud.
Chop Robinson went a little bit later in the first round as he was taken by the Miami Dolphins with the 21st overall pick. Robinson got pressure on quarterbacks all season long in 2023 and ended up with four sacks on the season and one fumble recovery. He was a force.
Thursday was a big night for the Penn State football team, and Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin wanted to be there for both of his first round draft picks. Robinson and Fashanu live about an hour apart, and there was just enough time for Franklin to get from one place to the next between the 11th and 21st picks.
When you have two first-rounders that live an hour apart… you make it happen.
Made it just in time. 😂 @CoachJFranklin pic.twitter.com/ALHKJSuwip
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) April 26, 2024
James Franklin was clearly in a rush, but he did get there just in time. It was a special night for Penn State.
Who else will get drafted from Penn State?
Thursday was an awesome night for Penn State football as they had two picks in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they aren't done yet. The Nittany Lions are going to have more players drafted throughout the weekend.
Names to keep an eye on for Penn State for the rest of the NFL Draft are Adisa Isaac, Theo Johnson, Hunter Nourzad, Caeden Wallace, Curtis Jacobs, Kalen King, Johnny Dixon and Daequan Hardy. It could end up being a special draft weekend for the Nittany Lions.