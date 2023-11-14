Matt Ryan outlined what happens in the Celtics system when Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum would be joined by Deuce Tatum in the pregame.

Grant Williams had been an impressive glue guy in the Boston Celtics system. It is just unfortunate that Jayson Tatum and his squad no longer have him to fulfill that role. Most fans are starting to miss his ruthless impact as a three-and-d player. While some wanted him back because of his off-court antics with Deuce Tatum. Matt Ryan unveiled what really goes on between the son of the Celtics superstar and the now Dallas Mavericks player, via The Hoop Chat with Emily Austin.

“Deuce definitely had an attitude with Grant… When I was there, Deuce wanted no part of Grant. Grant would try to because Grant and Jayson had little a pregame routine. Grant would try to play fake defense on Jayson and Grant would try to give Deuce high-fives, he would run away. Deuce is a cute kid though but I don't know if he liked Grant too much,” was the revelation that Matt Ryan dropped about the relationship between Deuce Tatum and Grant Williams.

Jayson Tatum will no longer have to worry about his son beefing with other Celtics players. Now, Deuce can freely cheer on the Celtics in their pursuit of an 18th banner without worrying about the Mavs player. Hopefully, when Dallas comes into town every once in a while, fans get to see this lovable duo duke it out once again during the pregame. Until then, Williams has to bear in mind that he and Deuce may have been starting to warm up to one another before the NBA offseason hit.