Boston Celtics legendary forward Paul Pierce is not letting the haters talk down his accomplishments. Recently, Pierce responded to a Twitter troll who roasted the Celtics' icon for only having one NBA championship to his name.

Pierce responded by blaming this on some unfortunate bad luck that the Celtics encountered.

It's true that Paul Pierce and the Celtics did get very unlucky at times during the era that featured Pierce, Kevin Garnett, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo.

In 2009, for example, the Celtics were without the services of Garnett when they lost to the Orlando Magic in the second round of the playoffs in seven games. That 2009 season directly followed 2008, when the Celtics brought home their first championship since the Larry Bird days by beating the Los Angeles Lakers.

In their 2010 rematch against the Lakers, the Celtics remained relatively healthy but did endure injuries to both Kendrick Perkins and Rasheed Wallace in the frontcourt.

After that season, the Celtics never made it back to the Finals in the Pierce era, as the trio of himself, Garnett, and Allen began to grow older and exited their collective prime.

Still, it's worth noting that injury luck is in fact a large part of what determines each year's eventual champion. Oftentimes, the NBA playoffs are simply a war of attrition, and the team that can cross the finish line with the least amount of significant injuries is the one that takes home the Larry O'Brien trophy.

That still probably won't make Pierce feel any better about having only won one ring in his illustrious career.