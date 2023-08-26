Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce is not ending his feud with Miami Heat fans anytime soon. Pierce has been part of an ongoing debate involving himself and Heat legend Dwyane Wade, with experts, analysts, and even the players themselves weighing in over the last few months on who had the better career.

On Friday, Pierce reacted to a 2010 game-winner he made against Miami with a simple emoji:

That game-winner occurred in Game 3 of the Heat's 2010 Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against Miami. Paul Pierce knocked down the shot in what was then known as American Airlines Arena to give the Celtics a commanding 3-0 lead.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Boston would go on to dispatch LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the next round, knock off the Orlando Magic in the Conference Finals, and then lose in seven games to the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers.

James of course would then take his talents to Miami and team up with Dwyane Wade. The duo would go on to defeat Pierce and the Celtics in both the 2011 and 2012 playoffs.

Pierce has made the argument that Wade's teaming up with LeBron James is a large reason why his all-time legacy may be in higher standing than Pierce's. Of course, Wade certainly benefited from playing alongside one of the game's all-time greats, and likely wouldn't have two of his three championships without him.

Still, that would leave the Heat legend with the same one ring that Pierce has. In other words, who was truly better between the two icons is in the eye of the beholder. However, Pierce has certainly made his stance on the issue clear.