For Boston Celtics fans, Al Horford is that guy.

Horford, who was named an All-Star three times for Boston in 2015, 2016 and 2018, is offering good play for a team that is looking to reach its second straight NBA Finals. He played 31.6 minutes per game in the Celtics’ seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal win over the Philadelphia 76ers and averaged 7.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Even though he is 36 years old, Horford is playing like he’s young. He earned praise from a younger player, Robert Williams III, before the Celtics’ Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Robert Williams on Al Horford: “He’s a bad MFer.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 17, 2023

Horford is in his 16th NBA season. He helped Boston reached the NBA Finals last season against the Golden State Warriors, which was his first appearance in the championship round.

His defense on NBA MVP and 76ers center Joel Embiid was praised on social media.

Al Horford, once again, completely took the league MVP out of the game. For the series, according to https://t.co/I1Cw5njpNb, Horford held Embiid to 82 total points on 80 shots and a HORRENDOUS 46.4 TS% (10.1% worse than the playoff average TS%). Playoff Al does it again. pic.twitter.com/Je7sqWG3Hx — 𝗕𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘🚨 (@bmoretalks_ball) May 15, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Horford will have a difficult task in the Eastern Conference Finals versus Bam Adebayo, who is twitchy and can operate as a forward for the Heat.

The Celtics’ center is best suited for matchups against big men who play in the post. Adebayo can play from the perimeter or the ‘pocket’ — anywhere around the free-throw line — in the pick-and-roll.

Williams gave Horford praise but he might be the one who will have to carry some defensive weight this series.

The Celtics currently have the best odds to win the NBA title (-105) by FanDuel. They are heavy favorites against the Heat, according to ESPN Analytics.

The Miami Heat have just a 3% chance of beating the Boston Celtics and reaching the NBA Finals, according to ESPN Analytics… pic.twitter.com/xbfb6eokGw — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) May 16, 2023

Horford is expected to be a part of the Celtics’ efforts in a big way by Williams.