For Boston Celtics fans, Al Horford is that guy.

Horford, who was named an All-Star three times for Boston in 2015, 2016 and 2018, is offering good play for a team that is looking to reach its second straight NBA Finals. He played 31.6 minutes per game in the Celtics’ seven-game Eastern Conference semifinal win over the Philadelphia 76ers and averaged 7.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Even though he is 36 years old, Horford is playing like he’s young. He earned praise from a younger player, Robert Williams III, before the Celtics’ Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Horford is in his 16th NBA season. He helped Boston reached the NBA Finals last season against the Golden State Warriors, which was his first appearance in the championship round.

His defense on NBA MVP and 76ers center Joel Embiid was praised on social media.

Horford will have a difficult task in the Eastern Conference Finals versus Bam Adebayo, who is twitchy and can operate as a forward for the Heat.

The Celtics’ center is best suited for matchups against big men who play in the post. Adebayo can play from the perimeter or the ‘pocket’ — anywhere around the free-throw line — in the pick-and-roll.

Williams gave Horford praise but he might be the one who will have to carry some defensive weight this series.

The Celtics currently have the best odds to win the NBA title (-105) by FanDuel. They are heavy favorites against the Heat, according to ESPN Analytics.

Horford is expected to be a part of the Celtics’ efforts in a big way by Williams.

 