Al Horford and Blake Griffin are considered to be the elder statesmen on the Boston Celtics roster. After all, they are the two oldest members of the team. Horford is 36, while Griffin is 33. With their age comes the basketball wisdom that they are sharing with their younger Celtics teammates, and it’s particularly about seizing the moment and not taking things for granted in the league.

“If you look at it, the reality is that even though a lot of younger guys think they have opportunities and will have more of them, these doors close,” Horford said ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals series against the Miami Heat (via Steve Bulpett of Heavy).

Horford has also enlisted the help of Griffin in making sure that the message gets sent across the team.

“Horford has spoken to his teammates about this, getting verbal support from 34-year-old Blake Griffin, who’s also trying to complete a championship run after 14 years of coming up short. (Even now, Griffin has reached the first conference final of his career with this upcoming series vs. Miami.)”

The Celtics will go as far as the tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown takes them, but it’s important for Boston to still remember that even guys like Horford and Griffin, who don’t produce ample numbers on the floor, still serve a meaningful purpose for the team.

The Celtics, who eliminated the Atlanta Hawks in the first round and the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round, are gearing up for the conference finals series versus the Heat that kicks off this Wednesday at TD Garden.