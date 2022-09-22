Twitter is absolutely flabbergasted at Celtics’ Ime Udoka cheating on Nia Long

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was shockingly caught cheating on his girlfriend Nia Long with a member of the franchise’s staff. Udoka is facing a potential “significant suspension”, which while shocking, didn’t quite stun the internet as much as the Celtics coach’s actions did. Twitter could not wrap its head around the fact that Udoka cheated on Long.

Twitter was simply stunned that Ime Udoka, a former seven-year NBA veteran and current head coach of the Celtics, cheated on Nia Long, a very successful actress and person with whom he had been in a relationship with since 2010.

Twitter just simply couldn’t understand the audacity that the Celtics head coach had to completely risk it all when he seemingly had it made with Nia Long, who is also the mother of his child.

This fan suggests that the mere audacity of Ime Udoka to even cheat on Long is worth a suspension alone. Needless to say, not a great day for the male population.

Of course, others focused on how Ime Udoka just potentially put his relationship with Nia Long at risk after losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors. Not the best finish to a year.

Twitter really didn’t hold back when it came to the Ime Udoka news. The Celtics head coach’s job is not believed to be in jeopardy, though a suspension that forces him to miss the entire 2022-2023 season could be on the table.

Two things are clear. The NBA is not going to tolerate Udoka’s actions with a Celtics staffer. And Twitter is not going to tolerate the fact that he cheated on Nia Long.