Ime Udoka scandal ‘scenario’ that has him suspended for entire 2022-2023 season

The Boston Celtics are likely going to begin the defense of their Eastern Conference title without the man who steered them all the way to the NBA Finals from the sidelines. According to the bombshell report dropped by Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday night, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the Boston management for “violation of organizational guidelines.”

There’s a lot to unpack from such a corporate jargon-laced phrase but here’s what we know now so far: Ime Udoka’s looming suspension is due to an “improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff,” according to a separate report from Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Wojnarowski also added later that the Celtics have yet to arrive at a final decision on the length of suspension they would hand to Ime Udoka but it is within the realm of possibility that Boston would nix his entire 2022-23 season with the team.

“No final decision has been made on the length of a suspension, but internal discussions have included scenarios that would keep Udoka out for the entirety of the 2022-2023 season, sources told ESPN.”

The details of what exactly landed Ime Udoka in hot water remain blurry, but a picture has already been painted. In any case, this seems to be an issue that could jeopardize not only Udoka’s stint with the Celtics but also his budding career as a head coach in the NBA.

The Celtics are scheduled to kick off their 2022-23 season against the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Oct. 18.