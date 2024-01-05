We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Boston Celtics will head to Indianapolis to face the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Celtics-Pacers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Celtics will be doing a short turnaround after hosting the Utah Jazz on Friday night. Ultimately, it will be a tough test for them as they will be traveling from Boston to Indiana. The Pacers will also be playing a short turnaround. However, they will be at home for a second straight day. Both teams will have tired legs, which could play a role in how they play on Saturday. Significantly, the Celtics are 4-1 in the second half of back-to-back games, while the Pacers are 1-4.

The Celtics lead the all-time head-to-head series 107-84. Additionally, the teams have already played twice this season, with each team winning one game. The Celtics blew out the Pacers 155-104 at the TD Garden on November 1. Then, the Pacers defeated the Celtics 122-112 on December 4 in Indianapolis.

When the Celtics won their game, they did it with great shooting, as they nailed 57 percent of their shots. Additionally, they kept hitting 3-pointers. It was also a game where everything went right offensively.

The Pacers won that game because of many players contributing. Significantly, Tyrese Haliburton led the way with a triple-double by scoring 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 13 assists. Buddy Hield added 21 points, while Myles Turner had 16. Likewise, Bruce Brown had 13 points, while Obi Toppin had 12. Bennedict Mathurin had 16 points off the bench, while Aaron Nesmith had 14.

The Celtics are 7-3 in the past 10 games against the Pacers. Additionally, the Celtics are 3-2 over the past five games at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Pacers Odds

Boston Celtics: -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -205

Indiana Pacers: +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +170

Over: 245.5 (-110)

Under: 245.5 (-110)

How to Watch Celtics vs. Pacers

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Indiana and NBC Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are one of the best teams in the NBA in scoring. Not surprisingly, Jayson Tatum is one of the best in the game, ranking 10th in scoring. Tatum also has averaged 23.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game over 22 games against the Pacers. Meanwhile, Jaylen Brown has been the second-best player for the Celtics. Brown has averaged 18.9 points over 21 games against the Pacers.

Kristaps Porzingis is another player to watch. So far, he has done well in his career against the Pacers, averaging 20.6 points and 7.2 rebounds over 18 games. Derrick White is another player that can do some damage. Ultimately, he has averaged 12.6 points per game over 13 showdowns with the Pacers. Jrue Holiday will look to inflict some damage. Significantly, he has averaged 17.4 points and 6.6 assists per game over 38 career games against the Pacers.

The Celtics will cover the spread if they can hit their shots from all over the court and take high-percentage shots. Next, they need to prevent the Pacers from hitting their shots.

Why The Pacers Could Cover The Spread

The Pacers are the best shooting team in the NBA and have developed a team that can hit their shots from all over the court. Moreover, they are also the best team at distributing the basketball, ranking first in assists.

Haliburton leads the charge and is first in the NBA in assists and fourth in 3-point conversions. Also, he has done well against the Pacers in his short career, averaging 20.6 points and 8.1 assists over nine games against the Celtics. Haliburton will look to keep his shooting streak going while also getting everyone involved. Meanwhile, Hield is another player that can do some good. Hield has averaged 17.9 points per game over 18 games against the Celtics.

Turner will be a factor in this one and is seventh in the NBA in blocked shots. Additionally, he can put up points and rebound. Turner has averaged 13.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game in 26 games against the Celtics. Also, Brown will be important in this one as he comes in with 10 points per game in his career against the Celtics. Mathurin is a weapon off the bench. Currently, he averages 10.4 points per game over five career contests against the Celtics.

The Pacers will cover the spread if they continue hitting their shots and distributing the basketball. Then, they need to lock down on defense against the Celtics to prevent them from getting open shots.

Final Celtics-Pacers Prediction & Pick

The Pacers have a rare chance to win the season series against the Celtics. They play again on Monday. Ultimately, Indiana are much better at home than on the road. Look for them to finish off the Celtics and cover the spread.

Final Celtics-Pacers Prediction & Pick: Pacers +5.5 (-110)