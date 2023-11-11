As Los Angeles prepare for their Detroit showdown, we make three bold Chargers Week 10 predictions for the Lions game.

With a Los Angeles Chargers Week 10 matchup scheduled against the Detroit Lions, many eyes will be on Justin Herbert and co. Ahead of the Chargers-Lions game, we'll be making our Chargers Week 10 predictions.

On Monday night, Los Angeles had a dominant 27-6 win over the New York Jets. They are now 4-4 on the season and in the playoff hunt. The Chargers' path won't get easy, as they have to take on the Lions this Sunday.

Detroit is having a great year, sitting at 6-2 on the season, which has them in first place in the NFC North. Detroit is a well-coached team led by Dan Campbell. They have established a great culture and have the talent to make a run in the playoffs this year. The Lions are coming off a bye week entering this contest. They have an explosive offense, with Jared Goff leading the charge. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs highlight the talented weapons that Detroit has on offense. Although their defense doesn't have a ton of big names, they have done enough to get victories.

The Chargers will need their offense to play at a high level to keep up with the Lions. Justin Herbert will be crucial in helping Los Angeles get a win. With that said, let's move on to our Chargers Week 10 predictions.

Justin Herbert throws for over 300 yards

Justin Herbert is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. However, Herbert has only made it to the playoffs once and lost in the Wild Card game. Winning big games is something Herbert needs to accomplish to solidify himself as a great player.

This season, Herbert has completed 67 percent of his passes for 2,026 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. The 25-year-old quarterback will have to play at a high level against Detroit, as this could quickly turn into a shootout. Both teams have talented offenses, and it could be up to Herbert to get Los Angeles the win.

Chargers pass rush wreaks havoc

While Herbert will be crucial on the offensive side of the ball, the pass rush will be pivotal on the defensive side. The Lions have a great offense with Goff at quarterback. Goff has played well this season, completing 68.3 percent of his passes for 2,174 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He is putting together a solid season and has shown that he can win games down the stretch. In order to disrupt Goff's rhythm, the Chargers will need to put pressure on him. Los Angeles has two star pass rushers, Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Bosa has 6.5 sacks on the season, while Mack has nine. They are very talented and have the ability to throw the Lions' offense off by putting pressure on Goff.

In a game that could quickly turn into a shootout, the pass rush will be vital to the Chargers' chances of coming out on top.

Chargers get win in one-possession game

While Los Angeles is only a .500 team right now, they are talented and can go toe-to-toe with the Lions. The Chargers passing attack with Herbert can compete with any offense in the league. This game has the potential to turn into a track meet early, as both offenses have elite players. The impact of the quarterbacks, Herbert and Goff, will be crucial. It will also be up to which weapons come to play, as St. Brown and Gibbs will lead the way for Detroit, while Austin Ekeler and Keenan Allen will lead the way for Los Angeles.

Ultimately, this game could come down to the last possession, with Hebert and the Chargers getting the win at home.