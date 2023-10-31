The Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs has been one of the most enigmatic rookies of the 2023-2024 season. The Alabama Crimson Tide alumnus has flashed all-world ability with the Lions. He finally put it all together on Monday night vs. the Raiders with arguably his best performance of the year.

Raiders star Maxx Crosby played in the Lions' backfield for much of the game, leading to him unleashing with a ‘****ing dog' comment that got Raiders fans riled up. Running back David Montgomery was held out of the game as the Lions did their best to move forward with Gibbs.

The Lions' offense and coordinator Ben Johnson began to negate Crosby, the Eastern Michigan Eagles alumnus, eventually sealing the Raiders' defense off for a big run in the second half that had fans going bananas.

Gibbs showed astonishing acceleration as he found paydirt against Josh McDaniels' team in the third quarter.

As Merril Hoge would say, Jahmyr Gibbs is a factor back. pic.twitter.com/Jbbbrsg8In — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) October 31, 2023

As Gibbs celebrated with fans in the stands, the resemblance to the ‘Lambeau Leap' of Green Bay was uncanny.

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates in the stands 🔥 pic.twitter.com/skE31Ge6RB — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 31, 2023

‘The Lions Leap, Baby!' one fan said in response on X.

As the fourth quarter began, the Lions led the Raiders 23-14 on the scoreboard at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Gibbs had 142 yards rushing on 22 carries along with a touchdown.

The Lions also got 267 yard and a touchdown from QB Jared Goff. Goff threw a costly pick-six to Marcus Peters that ended with the former California Golden Bear getting juked out of his shoes in an attempt to tackle Peters.

It didn't matter, as the Lions roared back with another big play to take a relatively comfortable lead against Jimmy Garoppolo and the Raiders on Monday Night Football in the Motor City.