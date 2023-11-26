Chargers QB Justin Herbert might get Gerald Everett and Jalen Guyton back from injuries for Week 12 vs the Ravens.

The latest Los Angeles Chargers injury updates are good news for quarterback Justin Herbert as he and the team get ready to play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. Tight end Gerald Everett and wide receiver Jalen Guyton sound like they will both be back for this contest, which could be a decisive one for head coach Brandon Staley.

“Chargers’ TE Gerald Everett (chest) and WR Jalen Guyton (groin), both listed as questionable for Sunday night, both are trending the right way and likely to play vs. the Ravens barring any pre-game setbacks, per source,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning.

Both players missed the Chargers’ Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and Guyton has only played two games all season. The return of these pass-catchers, though, would be huge for Justin Herbert and the Chargers who are in must-win mode from here on out.

Los Angeles is 4-6 despite coming into the season with playoff expectations. The season has not gone well, though, and now Brandon Staley is on the hot seat. If the team loses to the Ravens — which there is no shame in doing in a vacuum — and picks up its seventh loss of the campaign, Staley could be fired after this game. He is now the favorite for the next coach fired.

Staley and Herbert have to hope that this latest Chargers injury update helps kickstart the offense and helps them beat one of the top teams in the AFC in Week 12. If it doesn’t, their season is likely over.