Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley has finally pulled off a late comeback ahead of the NFL Week 12 slate, overtaking Washington Commanders headman Ron Rivera for the shortest odds to be the next NFL coach fired.

After the Las Vegas Raiders’ Josh McDaniels cashed bettors tickets by becoming the first NFL coach fired in 2022, the Commanders’ Ron Rivera jumped to the top spot. His team is 4-7, has new ownership, and just lost to the worst team in their division with a third-string rookie quarterback.

However, after Brandon Staley had a meltdown following the Chargers dropping to 4-6 after a Week 11 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he is now the odds-on favorite to be the next NFL coach fired.

Staley is at +150 to be out of a job next, according to BetOnline sportsbook, followed by the Carolina Panthers Frank Reich at +250 and Rivera at +300. The other coaches on this list include the Chicago Bears Matt Eberflus (+750), the Tennessee Titans Mike Vrabel (+800), the New England Patriots Bill Belichick (+1600), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Todd Bowles (+3300), the Green Bay Packers Matt LaFleur (+4000), and the New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen (+4000) whose team is 5-5 but also currently in first place in the NFC South.

Obviously, a loss in Week 12 would make all these coaches’ hot seats a little hotter, and both Rivera and Staley are in prime windows this week.

Staley and the Chargers play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football while Rivera and the Commanders travel to Dallas to play the Cowboys in the middle Thanksgiving Day game.

At least one of these coaches is almost guaranteed to get a win this weekend, with Vrabel and the Titans taking on Reich and the Panthers. That said, with the way these teams’ seasons are going would anyone be shocked if they tied?