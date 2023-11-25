The Los Angeles Chargers host the Baltimore Ravens for Sunday Night Football! It's time to continue our NFL odds series with a Ravens-Chargers prediction and pick.

The Ravens own the best record in the AFC. With an (8-3) record, Baltimore heads to LA to prove they are the best team in the AFC with a primetime victory. This is a favorable matchup for the Ravens as they are facing a Chargers team that is struggling right now. However, the Black Birds lost Mark Andrews for the season. Losing a star tight end like that will make it tougher offensively but it's expected the Ravens will figure it out by making it up in the run game.

The Chargers suffered what was the toughest loss to date this season when they fell 23-20 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. LA led 23-16 in the 4th quarter and allowed Jordan Love and the Packers to score quickly to take the lead. Justin Herbert and Keenan Allen did all they could to try and earn the win but ultimately the defense once again struggled forcing the Bolts to fall to (4-6) on the year. If the Chargers don't upset the Ravens with a win on Sunday Night then their season will likely be over barring a late miracle.

Here are the Ravens-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Ravens-Chargers Odds

Baltimore Ravens: -3 (-112)

Los Angeles Chargers: +3 (-108)

Over: 48.5 (-108)

Under: 48.5 (-112)

How to Watch Ravens vs. Chargers Week 12

Time: 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Ravens Could Cover The Spread

The Ravens have scored 30+ points in five straight games and there is a very good chance they do it again against this awful Chargers defense. You would think the Ravens would run all over this defense, however, it turns out that the Bolts' secondary is what Baltimore should go after. LA owns the 32nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL. They are 11th in stopping the run so even though the Ravens have the best rush offense in the NFL, they can dominate this game another way.

Not having Andrews out there will hurt offensively. Zay Flowers did not practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday may be up in the air. Odell Beckham Jr. will need to step up if Flowers somehow doesn't suit up with a hip injury. Corner Marlon Humphrey has been limited all week but should play against LA.

Gus Edwards playing very well right now and has seen his TD total rise to 10. Expect him and Lamar Jackson to run all over LA in the Red Zone.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread

There is no question this team is frustrated with their performance in the loss to the Packers. Mistakes truly hurt this team. They are in every game they play but can't get over the hump by figuring out how to close games out. LA has four wins but have a (+7) turnover difference compared to (+1) for the 8-win Ravens. If the Bolts want a chance to stay in this game they must continue to not turn the ball over. Austin Ekeler slipped and fumbled the ball at the 4-yard line this past weekend and that was their only turnover. They do a great job of protecting the ball but if they don't score points on every possession they won't keep up with this high-powering Ravens offense.

The Chargers secondary is praying Flowers won't play in this game. He was picked right after Quinton Johnston in this past NFL Draft and is having a phenomenal rookie campaign. Johnston is slowly getting comfortable but his crucial drop against the Packers is what everyone is talking about. This could be a huge game for Johnston to get back on track and Kellen Moore could utilize him a ton in the game plan.

The Chargers lost Joey Bosa for at least four games as he heads to the IR with a leg injury. He hasn't had a huge season but it's clear his absence will hurt the Chargers defensive line. This will allow rookie Tuli Tuipulotu to take over his role opposite Khalil Mack. Mack has 11 sacks on the season and Tuli has four with eight tackles for loss.

Final Ravens-Chargers Prediction & Pick

This is a tight spread and the Chargers will keep this one close. I would maybe buy a half-point and take Ravens -2.5 but either way, taking them to cover three points is the call to make. Both offenses can score points so I also like the over in this game as well.

Final Ravens-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Baltimore Ravens -3 (-112); Over 48.5 (-108)