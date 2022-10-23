Chargers’ Keenan Allen gets major status update for Week 7 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen is expected to return to action in Week 7 after a lengthy stint on the sideline. According to Bridget Condon of the NFL Network, Allen informed her that he’s “a go” for Week 7’s clash against the Seahawks after missing the past five weeks while dealing with a hamstring injury.

Allen initially sustained the injury in Week 1 and has been sidelined ever since. There had been some talk about him sitting out Week 7 in order to return after the Chargers’ bye in Week 8, but that won’t be the case after all. It appears Allen responded well to treatment towards the end of the week, enough so that the team felt comfortable letting him suit up on Sunday.

In his lone appearance this year, Allen caught four receptions for 66 yards. He featured on 33 percent of the Chargers’ snaps in their season opener before exiting with the hamstring injury, from which he’s not returned.

Sunday’s update was a bit unexpected but it’s massively encouraging for Chargers fans. The offense hasn’t been at its best without Allen available, so getting the veteran back will certainly open up things for other weapons, while making Justin Herbert’s life easier.

Last season, Keenan Allen logged his third consecutive 100+ catch season, finishing the year with 106 receptions, 1,138 yards, and six touchdowns. Over the last three seasons, Allen has had 310 receptions for 3,329 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Allen will have additional time to rest his hamstring during the bye week before the Chargers take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.