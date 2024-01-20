The Chargers interview Lions defensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn, for the head coach position.

The Los Angeles Chargers are widely speculated to be all in on hiring Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach. However, nothing is set in stone just yet. In fact, LA is making sure to continue their interview process, as they'll be talking with the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator.

Aaron Glenn officially completed an interview with Los Angeles amid the Lions' historic playoff run, according to team writer Eric Smith. Although Detroit is focused on progressing through the postseason, Glenn is a highly sought-after coaching candidate right now.