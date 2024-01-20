The Los Angeles Chargers are widely speculated to be all in on hiring Jim Harbaugh as their next head coach. However, nothing is set in stone just yet. In fact, LA is making sure to continue their interview process, as they'll be talking with the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator.
Aaron Glenn officially completed an interview with Los Angeles amid the Lions' historic playoff run, according to team writer Eric Smith. Although Detroit is focused on progressing through the postseason, Glenn is a highly sought-after coaching candidate right now.
“The Chargers on Saturday confirmed they have interviewed Aaron Glenn for their head coach position. Glenn is currently the defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions. He has 10 seasons of NFL coaching experience.”
Glenn played in the NFL between 2002-2008. His first job in the league was a scout for the New York Jets. Eventually, he made his way to coaching after becoming an assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns in 2014. He also spent time with the New Orleans Saints before taking on the Lions' defensive coordinator job in 2021.
Many around the league view Aaron Glenn as a promising head coach with a ton of potential. So, it makes sense why the Chargers would want to interview him. Hopefully, for the Lions, this interview wasn't a distraction for their playoff game on Sunday.
More teams across the NFL should be finalizing their head coaching search soon. The New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders are the only two teams of eight this offseason that have hired their head coach. With that said, we could possibly know the Chargers choice in the coming week.