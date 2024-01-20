Could Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris earn himself a head coaching job and stay in LA?

Less than 24 hours after receiving a passionate, ringing endorsement from Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, LA defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will take part in his fourth interview this week for a vacant head coaching job. After already meeting with personnel from the Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks, Morris' next interview will be with a team that would keep him very close to home if he were to land the job.

“#Rams DC Raheem Morris will also interview with the #Chargers today,” according to a tweet from NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

It's been over a decade since the 47-year-old Raheem Morris last had a full-time opportunity to be a head coach. In three seasons as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Morris went 17-31, and missed out on the postseason in his second year in Tampa, despite a 10-6 record. Then Morris got another shot, this time in Atlanta with the interim tag on his name in 2020, going 4-7 and ultimately being passed over for the job in 2021 by Arthur Smith, who the Falcons fired earlier this month.

In the three years since then, Morris has served as the defensive coordinator on Sean McVay's coaching staff, winning a Super Bowl in his first year in LA in 2021. Now it's possible that Morris could take over a Chargers franchise that is looking for their first Super Bowl title.

It's certainly not a sure-thing that Raheem Morris will be the one who comes away with the Chargers job. After firing Brandon Staley in the middle of the season, the Chargers are doing their due diligence on this next coaching search, already interviewing Jim Harbaugh, David Shaw, Dan Quinn, Patrick Graham, Todd Monken, Steve Wilks, and Mike Macdonald, with upcoming interviews scheduled with Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, along with Raheem Morris.