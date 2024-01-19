Jim Harbaugh's cryptic message possibly hints toward departing from Michigan football.

Jim Harbaugh is one of the hottest names in coaching right now as many believe he's the man for the Los Angeles Chargers job. But there's a chance he opts to remain with the Michigan football program. Even so, fans are speculating that Harbaugh sent a cryptic message hinting toward a departure from the Wolverines.

During an interview, Jim Harbaugh was asked about Michigan winning the National Championship. However, near the beginning of his response, Harbaugh claims there's a “passing of the torch,” per independent reporter, Jon Root. It's not entirely clear what the Wolverines head coach means when he says that.

Got a chance to chat with Jim Harbaugh about his bold pro-life stance, where he’ll potentially coach next & more at the @March_for_Life pic.twitter.com/tftKJbBiBj — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) January 19, 2024

So what does Jim Harbaugh mean by “passing of the torch?” He's currently heavily involved in Chargers rumors. Additionally, the Atlanta Falcons have interviewed him as well. Meanwhile, the Michigan football program wants Harbaugh to stay for the long term. It's safe to say he has plenty of options on the table right now. At the very least, Harbaugh is truly taking his time with his decision, according to Zach Shaw of of 247 Sports.

“Harbaugh on mulling NFL vs. Michigan: ‘I just take the counsel from God and the Holy Spirit. And Mr. Jack Harbaugh, my dad, and my wife, Sarah. Just taking the advice, living one day at a time. One day at a time, one game at a time, one play at a time.'”

There's a reason why Jim Harbaugh is one of the most sought after coaching candidates though. He's proven to be a great head coach, as he took the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl during his first stint in the NFL. He's coming off of a National Championship win and has kept Michigan ultra-competitive during his tenure with the Wolverines.

It'll be interesting to see what his final decision will be. Will he re-join the NFL? Or will Jim Harbaugh remain in Michigan and try to repeat for another National Championship?