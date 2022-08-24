The reason Chargers’ J.C. Jackson got ankle surgery after initially playing through injury

The Los Angeles Chargers will be without one of their marquee offseason acquisitions for the new few weeks as star cornerback J.C. Jackson recovers from ankle surgery. The Chargers DB underwent what the team is describing as a “minor procedure” this week, and expects to be back within 2-4 weeks. Jackson had played most of the offseason with the ankle ailment, so head coach Brandon Staley revealed the reason the 26-year-old opted for surgery so close to the regular season. Via Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Staley indicated that Jackson underwent surgery in order to give him “peace of mind” and “comfort.”

Brandon Staley on J.C. Jackson's surgery: "It’s more of a comfort level when he will decelerate at times. It’s just more about his peace of mind moving forward, to do it now. That’s what he wanted to do and we supported that." — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) August 24, 2022

Undergoing the procedure will enable Jackson to play with maximum comfort when he returns to action. For a player so reliant upon sharp cuts and changing speeds, ensuring Jackson’s ankle wasn’t impacting him physically or mentally was of the utmost importance to the Chargers.

It’s still no guarantee that Jackson will miss the regular-season opener, though he’ll certainly be up against the clock if he hopes to suit up in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers kick things off on the 2022 NFL season at home in Los Angeles against their division rivals on Sept. 11

Last season with the Patriots, J.C. Jackson recorded career-highs in pass defenses (23, also a league-high), tackles (58), and tackles for loss (2). He also recorded 8 interceptions and one forced fumble on the year. Since entering the league in 2o18, Jackson has recorded 25 interceptions and 88 pass defenses, emerging as one of the NFL’s top defensive backs.