J.C. Jackson’s timetable to return to Chargers after ankle surgery

The Los Angeles Chargers were dealt a big blow when big-money free-agent acquisition J.C. Jackson went down with an injury. Jackson suffered the injury to his ankle during the Chargers’ preseason clash against the Dallas Cowboys. NFL insider Lindsey Thiry reported Tuesday that Jackson actually underwent surgery on the ankle. The Chargers are hopeful that Jackson will be ready to return within a timetable of 2-4 weeks, meaning it’s possible he will be able to avoid a stint on the PUP list.

The regular season gets underway in just under three weeks. If Jackson is able to recover quickly, there’s a chance he can suit up for the regular-season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. If he can’t play in Week 1, his next chances to take the field would come in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs, or Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The loss of Jackson is a big blow for the Chargers, but it’s better to lose him now than have him miss four weeks of regular-season action. With Jackson on the mend, Asante Samuel Jr. could be called upon to start at cornerback for the time being.

The Chargers signed J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million deal this offseason, with an average annual value of $16.5 million. Jackson had spent the previous four seasons of his NFL career with the Patriots, where he emerged as one of the top defensive backs in the business. In 2021, Jackson featured in 17 games, recording 8 interceptions, 23 pass defenses (the most in the NFL), and 58 total tackles, while making his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro second team.

Throughout his career, the former undrafted free agent out of Maryland has featured in 62 games, recording 25 interceptions, 158 tackles, 88 pass defenses, and three fumble recoveries.