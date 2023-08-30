The Los Angeles Chargers have the looks of a Super Bowl contender with Justin Herbert at quarterback, but a last-minute trade could help push the Chargers over the top before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. While Los Angeles features talented players all over the field, the linebacker corps represents a weak spot that could prevent the Chargers from becoming a dominant defense led by edge rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, safety Derwin James, and a deep and talented defensive back group.

While Kenneth Murray Jr. has reportedly had a good training camp and appears ready to improve in his fourth year, he hasn't proven to be the kind of difference-maker the Chargers expected when they used a 1st-round selection on him in 2020 out of Oklahoma. Murray Jr. graded out as 73rd of 81 linebackers according to Pro Football Focus last season, struggling mightily against the run.

With that in mind, the Chargers could look to offer future draft compensation to help solidify a linebacker unit that may be relying too heavily on the play of Murray Jr. and Eric Kendricks this season.

Here's the deal the Chargers should look to make ahead of Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season:

Chargers trade a future 4th round pick for Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Devin White

Targeting Tampa Bay in a potential trade makes sense for a lot of reasons. First, the Buccaneers have major cap issues moving forward after going all-in during the Tom Brady era, and White is on an expiring deal this offseason. White has already made a trade request this year, and while the Bucs apparently don't have interest in moving him, the inability to negotiate a contract extension this close to the season beginning could mean White is actually available to be dealt.

The Buccaneers have so many different holes to fill — including finding a quarterback. White, 25, is young enough to stick around through a short rebuild, but the Bucs may be hesitant to pay him the going market rate for off-ball linebackers. Whether the Chargers would want to pay White as one of the league's highest-paid linebackers is a fair question to ask, but with Murray Jr. also slated to become an unrestricted free agent, finding a long-term solution at linebacker should be a priority.

More importantly, White would help the Chargers right away as a dangerous blitzer. White has 20.5 sacks over his first four seasons, which is more than Kendricks and Murray have over their entire careers combined (17 sacks). Generating pressure without Bosa has proven to be a struggle for Los Angeles, and the addition of Devin White before Week 1 of the Chargers' 2023 NFL season could provide another way for defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley to get after the quarterback.

White hasn't been as productive as some of his raw stats say, but his athletic traits, age, and desire to land a big payday could have him in store for a monster season. The Chargers have enough quality coverage guys to make up for some of White's deficiencies and could play to his strengths by rushing him along with Mack and Bosa on clear passing downs. The Chargers should be ahead in a lot of games with such a high-powered offense, so pressuring the quarterback needs to be a main priority. White can definitely do that.

Devin White, the 5th overall pick in the 2019 draft, may not be in Tampa Bay much longer given the direction of that franchise. The Chargers could swoop in and give him a shot in the last year of his contract, even if it meant parting with some solid draft capital. White has enough talent to make him a worthy trade acquisition for a Chargers defense that feels one or two pieces away from being one of the league's best units this season.