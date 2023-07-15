In a recent display of his unwavering support for the LGBTQ+ community, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley once again made headlines with his candid remarks amidst the ongoing Bud Light controversy, according to OutKick. The popular beer brand faced backlash from the right-wing for collaborating with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney earlier this year.

Barkley's endorsement of the LGBTQ+ community was captured in a video shared on TikTok by user l._banana, which showed the NBA legend speaking passionately at a bar. “If you're gay, bless you. If you're trans, bless you. And if you have a problem with that, f*** you!” Barkley declared into the microphone, garnering applause from the crowd.

According to TMZ, Barkley was attending the American Century Celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe when he took a break from the golf links and addressed those unhappy with Bud Light's inclusive approach. With unapologetic fervor, he encouraged everyone to embrace the controversial beer, exclaiming, “I want y'all to drink this f–king beer. I want y'all to drink this f–king beer, I got three cases of Bud Light.”

This latest incident is not the first time Barkley has publicly expressed his support for the LGBTQ+ community. Videos of similar remarks have surfaced in the past, also posted by the same TikTok user. Barkley has been an outspoken advocate for over a decade, including his affirmation that he would be comfortable playing with gay teammates. Additionally, he voiced his support for the NBA's decision to relocate the 2016 All-Star Game from Charlotte in response to North Carolina's controversial bathroom bill.