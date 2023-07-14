The Sacramento Kings finally snapped a 16-year postseason drought this past season by earning the No. 3 overall seed in the Western Conference. Despite the first-round exit, NBA legend Charles Barkley believes that the Kings and all of the NBA should be happy about what is growing in Sacramento, reports Fox 40's Kirsten Moran-Keller.

"They got a great fanbase and the NBA is better when Sacramento is doing well." Charles Barkley showing some love for the Kings 🟣👑 (via @kirstenlizmoran)pic.twitter.com/Wh6pYwIIOE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 14, 2023

“Mike Brown did a tremendous job…I'm really happy for Sacramento…De'Aaron Fox was fantastic, obviously [Domantas] Sabonis got a new contract…what Coach Brown is building there is fantastic. It's great for the NBA.”

Charles Barkley believes that first and foremost it starts with head coach Mike Brown and the job he did this last year. He emphasizes that Brown is building something formidable, but Barkley also can't ignore the presence of stars like De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. Overall, Barkley is sure that the Kings should be proud of themselves, and the league should be proud of the Kings.

Kings fans will be thrilled to hear the sentiments from the NBA legend. It is well known that the Kings have one of the most die-hard fanbases in the NBA and it was great to see postseason basketball return to Sacramento, albeit for just one-round. The “Beam Team” will continue to invigorate the city of Sacramento over the next few years as long as their current roster is around, and Kings fans will now start to expect deeper trips into the postseason.

While many might agree with Barkley that the Kings being competitive is good for the NBA, it will be interesting to see what happens if they start to become true championship contenders. It is obvious that the NBA prefers bigger markets to succeed, so the Kings winning an NBA Finals might be adored by fans, but league officials might think otherwise if the time ever comes.