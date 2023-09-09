Clemson aims to rebound from their loss to Duke as they face Charleston Southern. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Charleston Southern-Clemson prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

It was a tight win last week for Charleston Southern. The Buccaneers were down early after giving up a first-quarter field goal and then a touchdown on a long pass early in the second. They did hit a field goal with two seconds left in the half to make it a one-score game at half. After no scoring in the third quarter, Charleston Southern made it a four-point game on a Sam Babbush field goal. Then, with. seven minutes left in the game, the Buccaneers made a nice drive to score and take the 13-10 lead. The defense was solid all game, and that brought them the 13-10 victory.

Meanwhile, Clemson fell to Duke on Monday night. The offense struggled all night for Clemson. They did not score until the second quarter, hitting a Will Shipley touchdown from Cade Klubnik to give them a 7-6 lead. That would be their only score of the day. Riley Leonard would add two touchdown passes for Duke in the second half, while Jordan Waters would run one in to give Duke the 28-7 win. Dabo Sweeny caught a lot of criticism for his squad and lack of bringing in transfers to fill clear holes after the game.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Charleston Southern-Clemson Odds

Charleston Southern: +50.5 (-110)

Clemson: -50.5 (-110)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Charleston Southern vs. Clemson

TV: ACC Network

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 2:15 PM ET/ 11:15 AM PT

*Watch college football LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Charleston Southern Will Cover The Spread

For Charleston Southern to get the cover it has to start with good defense. Laron Davis was amazing in the game against North Greenville. In that game, he has six total pressures on the quarterback, with two sacks, a hit, and three hurries. He also intercepted a pass and made two stops for offensive failure. Meanwhile, Darrisu Bell coming off the edge also had six pressures on the quarterback with three sacks and hit the quarterback twice. Overall, the Buccaneer's defense got pressure on the quarterback 22 times, coming up with seven sacks and six hits on the quarterback. If they can put that pressure on the Clemson offense, it will slow them down enough that the Buccaneers can cover.

The Buccaneers did go with two quarterbacks in their first game. Kaleb Jackson got the first reps and struggled. He went 2-8 for nine yards in the game. He was highly inaccurate and a change was made. Tony Bartolo was not a lot better, but he should get the majority of the reps in this game. He was 5-11 on the game for 99 yards. He did have to deal with two drops and was pressured four times. On those four pressures, he was sacked twice and scrambled away from pressure one other time. Still, the passing game was bad for Charleston Southern, and either they need to find a way to move the ball downfield, or just run the ball and kill the clock.

They did have a fairly solid running game overall. JD Moore ran for 101 yards on 17 attempts in the game. He was solid after contact as well. Moore ran for 69 yards after first contact, good for 4.06 yards per attempt. He also had two runs over 15 yards and 64 yards in breakaway situations. His backup, TJ Ruff also ran well, grabbing 29 yards on just six attempts. He had a long run and made three guys miss their tackles in the game. Overall, if the two of them can control the clock, they can cover.

Why Clemson Will Cover The Spread

If Clemson is going to cover, Cade Klubnik has to be better. He went 27-43 on the game for just 209 yards. His average yardage per attempt was 4.9 yards, and he was inaccurate at times. While Klubnik did throw a touchdown, he also was intercepted once and had two more turnover-worthy passes. He was also not helped out by his teammates. First, five of his passes were dropped. Second, he was under constant pressure. In 47 dropbacks, Klubnik was pressured 20 times. That resulted in two sacks, and him scrambling for positive yardage two times. Further, he had to throw the ball away once, and in one of the pressures, the ball was batted down at the line and nearly intercepted. Meanwhile, Klbunik also fumbled twice in the game to make matters worse.

The offensive line was solid in the run game though. While Shipley came away with 17 carries for 114 yards in the game. He had two carries over 15 yards while having another two over 10 yards. He was elusive, causing five missed tackles, and he also had 55 yards after first contact. His average depth of first contact was over two yards downfield, showing the offensive line played well in the running game. Phil Mafah also had a solid game. He ran for 68 yards on 11 attempts. He was not finding holes as well though and had to rely on his power. Mafah averaged 6.2 yards per carry, but 5.91 of those yards per carry came after first contact.

On defense, there was some good, and there was some bad. The good was the pressure on the quarterback. Clemson had 26 pressures on the quarterback in that first game, led by Xavier Thomas who had six total pressures. The bad was in the same vein though. Clemson had 26 quarterback pressures and made contact with the quarterback just two times, neither of the times resulting in a sack. They also struggled in the run game. Clemson missed ten tackles in the run game, while only having a total of 18 defensive stops for offensive failures.

Final Charleston Southern-Clemson Prediction & Pick

This is a get-right game for Clemson. Clemson needs to work on things and make sure they have fixed the negative from the Duke game. The best part of both team's games last week was the run. Expect a lot of running in this game. Still, Clemson will want to show they are not as bad as they looked Monday night. Take them to cover.

Final Charleston Southern-Clemson Prediction & Pick: Clemson -50.5 (-110)