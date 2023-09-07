The Clemson football program hasn't quite been itself in the last few years. Under coach Dabo Swinney the Tigers have won two national championships and ten ACC Atlantic Division championships.

Recent predictions have pegged the Clemson football program as being in line for their worst season in over a decade. Commentator Paul Finebaum declared that Coach Swinney's dynasty is ‘done' following the shocking loss to the Duke football team this past Monday.

Swinney appears to be as anti-transfer portal as any coach in the United States. He did not add a player from the portal this past offseason during a time in which coaches like Deion Sanders have used it to turn over their entire roster.

According to Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, the transfer portal is becoming essential in today's day and age, because of the need to fill holes on a team's roster with experienced players instead of young kids.

Mike Gundy and I talked transfer portal this spring and I really think he said it best: "You can’t lose guys and then just replace them with high school freshmen, because you’re gonna have a team full of young kids and get your ass kicked for two years." — Max Olson (@max_olson) September 5, 2023

Swinney spoke with reporters following Wednesday's Clemson football practice. He shrugged off assertions that the Tigers' portal strategy was the reason for their loss to Riley Leonard and the surging Duke Blue Devils football program.

“So that's why we lost to Duke? I don't have any reaction to that,” Swinney said following the practice. “That (the transfer portal) didn't have anything to do with us getting beat by Duke Monday night.

“What cost us the game the other night was first-and-goal twice and getting nothing and inside the five another time and get nothing.

“Whatever narrative they want to create is fine. We are going to keep on keeping on.”

The Clemson football program has not made the College Football Playoff since 2019. Meanwhile its former quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei has become a star for Oregon State since transferring out of Clemson, South Carolina where the Tigers play.